With 2020 soon to be behind us, 13 NEWS wants to bring you some COVID-19 safe New Year’s Eve events to celebrate the beginning of 2021.

Axe to Grind New Year’s Event - 925 Enoch Ln, Manhattan

Axe to Grind will be hosting a New Year’s Event and tickets are required. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Dec. 31 and 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Danielle Nicole LIVE From a Living Room

Danielle Nicole will be hosting a live concert from a living room in Kansas City. The event will be held online starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. Brandon Miller will be joining Danielle Nicole to perform some of their favorite tunes. The pair would like to remind attendees that the event is not a Q&A, but an intimate concert set at home to ring in the new year.

A La Mode Kiss 2020 Goodbye NYE Online

A La Mode will be hosting an online event from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.

The event will be held via Facebook Live. Click here to attend.

