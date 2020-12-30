Advertisement

COVID-19 safe New Year’s Eve events

(WJHG/WECP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 30, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With 2021 right around the corner, we want to help you celebrate the end of 2020!

With 2020 soon to be behind us, 13 NEWS wants to bring you some COVID-19 safe New Year’s Eve events to celebrate the beginning of 2021.

Axe to Grind New Year’s Event - 925 Enoch Ln, Manhattan

Axe to Grind will be hosting a New Year’s Event and tickets are required. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Dec. 31 and 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Click here to reserve tickets.

🎉Book your spot now at www.axetogrind.us for the best New Years Event in town and say YIPPEE KI YAY to 2020!🎉😂 Locations in Manhattan, KS - Loveland, CO - Sioux City, IA - Wichita, KS

Posted by Axe to Grind on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Danielle Nicole LIVE From a Living Room

Danielle Nicole will be hosting a live concert from a living room in Kansas City. The event will be held online starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. Brandon Miller will be joining Danielle Nicole to perform some of their favorite tunes. The pair would like to remind attendees that the event is not a Q&A, but an intimate concert set at home to ring in the new year.

Tickets can be purchased here.

A La Mode Kiss 2020 Goodbye NYE Online

A La Mode will be hosting an online event from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.

The event will be held via Facebook Live. Click here to attend.

