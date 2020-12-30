Applicants for Court of Appeals vacancy announced by Nominating Commission, Gov. Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly and the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission have announced their applicants for a Court of Appeals vacancy.

She said the deadline to apply was at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23. She said as of the deadline, the following had submitted applications for consideration:

Daniel Cahill, Kansas City

Meryl Carver-Allmond , Lawrence

Monique Centeno , Wichita

Angela D. Coble, Salina

Henry R. Cox, Shawnee

Kevin Grauberger , Topeka

Amy L. Harth, Louisburg

Randall L. Hodgkinson, Topeka

Jacy J. Hurst, Lawrence

Lesley A. Isherwood, Wichita

Russell J. Keller, Fairway

Rhonda K. Mason, Olathe

Eunice Peters, Carbondale

David J. Rempel, Overland Park

Kristen D. Wheeler, Wichita

Marcia A. Wood, Wichita

According to Gov. Kelly, the Commission will interview applicants on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and Thursday, Jan. 21, to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Melissa Taylor Standridge to the Kansas Supreme Court.

Gov. Kelly said interviews will be held in a meeting room in the Wichita U.S. Courthouse, 401 N. Market St., and will be open to the public.

