Applicants for Court of Appeals vacancy announced by Nominating Commission, Gov. Kelly

(Gray Media)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly and the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission have announced their applicants for a Court of Appeals vacancy.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission has announced the applicants for a vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals. She said the deadline to apply was at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23. She said as of the deadline, the following had submitted applications for consideration:

  • Daniel Cahill, Kansas City
  • Meryl Carver-Allmond, Lawrence
  • Monique Centeno, Wichita
  • Angela D. Coble, Salina
  • Henry R. Cox, Shawnee
  • Kevin Grauberger, Topeka
  • Amy L. Harth, Louisburg
  • Randall L. Hodgkinson, Topeka
  • Jacy J. Hurst, Lawrence
  • Lesley A. Isherwood, Wichita
  • Russell J. Keller, Fairway
  • Rhonda K. Mason, Olathe
  • Eunice Peters, Carbondale
  • David J. Rempel, Overland Park
  • Kristen D. Wheeler, Wichita
  • Marcia A. Wood, Wichita

According to Gov. Kelly, the Commission will interview applicants on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and Thursday, Jan. 21, to fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Melissa Taylor Standridge to the Kansas Supreme Court.

Gov. Kelly said interviews will be held in a meeting room in the Wichita U.S. Courthouse, 401 N. Market St., and will be open to the public.

