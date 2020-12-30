Advertisement

Aggieville cancels New Year’s Eve Little Apple drop

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The little apple will not drop in Aggieville this New Year’s Eve.

The Aggieville Business Association announced Tuesday night they are canceling the event. They cite the double-whammy of COVID-19 restrictions, and construction projects currently underway in the area.

They say the district’s bars and restaurants will be open, following city regulations. Organizers also promise the event will return next year.

It’s 2020.... it saddens us to say but unfortunately due to COVID-19 restrictions and the Aggieville construction taking...

Posted by Aggieville on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

