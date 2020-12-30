Advertisement

199 new COVID-19 cases identified in Riley Co. since Monday

(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Since Monday, December 28th, Riley County has identified 199 new positive COVID-19 cases, while 87 more have recovered.

Sixteen COVID-19 positive patients are being treated at Ascension Via Christi for their symptoms, four of the patients have symptoms severe enough to require them to be in the Intensive Care Unit.

Free saliva-based COVID-19 testing clinics provided by Well Health continue to be held at CiCo park. Appointments for testing are recommended and are available Monday through Saturday. Testing will not be available on Friday, January 1st.

Appointments for WellHealth saliva-based COVID-19 testing can be reserved at GoGetTested.com/Kansas.

The Riley County Health Department anticipates additional shipments of COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, at this time, the vaccine is not available to the general public.

Additional information on the availability of the COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public will be announced as it becomes available.

More information on the Kansas COVID-19 vaccination plan can be found at Coronavirus.KDHEKS.gov.

Riley County Health Department has posted answers to Frequently Asked Questions about the COVID-19 vaccine on the county’s Coronavirus website.

Riley County COVID-19 Statistics for Wednesday, December 30, 2020:

  • Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 4,917
  • Total active:  353
  • Total recovered: 4,544
  • Total deaths: 20

