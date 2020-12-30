Advertisement

12th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees for vacant judge seat

U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Nathanael Michael West, 23, of Kimberly, to...
(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission will host interviews for nominees for a vacant judgeship.

The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet on Jan. 22, 2021, to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Washington Co., which will be created by the retirement of Judge Paul Monty on Jan. 11.

The Commission said the 12th Judicial District is made up of Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic and Washington counties.

According to the Commission, nominees are as follows:

  • Jason Cohorst, Hanover, probation officer in Beatrice, Nebraska;
  • Allison Kern, Washington, court services officer for Marshall County in the 22nd Judicial District;
  • Christopher McFadden, Clifton, deputy for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office; and
  • Gayle Monty, Belleville, administrative assistant in the 12th Judicial District.

The Commission said it will meet via videoconference to interview nominees on Friday, Jan. 22, at 9 a.m. It said interviews will be open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Kansas Judicial Branch’s YouTube channel. It said at the beginning of the meeting, the public will have the chance to provide comments. It said to comment call 1-877-400-9499 and enter conference code 2199381974.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge is required to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam within 18 months.

The Commission said after serving one year in office, the new judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election and if retained, will serve a four-year term.

The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is composed of Justice K.J. Walls as the nonvoting chair, Carol Good of Barnard, William Navis of Belleville, Dwight Daniels of Beloit, Curtis Frasier of Beloit, Jerry Harrison of Beloit, Dana Brewer of Concordia, J. Bradley Lowell of Concordia, Tanner Johnson of Courtland, Daniel Metz of Lincoln, Darrell Miller of Mankato, Roger Rightmeier of Mankato and Bruce Meyer of Palmer.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire Crews respond to White Lakes Mall early Tuesday morning.
Mainline Printing undamaged in White Lakes Mall fire, credits Topeka Fire Department
Three individuals -- two adults and a child -- along with a pair of dogs had been reported...
Boy, 2 adults, and dogs rescued from boat on Kansas River
Accidental shooting at 29th and Topeka Blvd. Spangles.
Individual suffers serious injuries in accidental shooting
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Valley Falls man injured in ATV accident

Latest News

Topeka Fire Crews respond to White Lakes Mall early Tuesday morning.
City of Topeka to continue monitoring White Lakes Mall
Winter Storm Watch
Wednesday night forecast: Winter Storm expected New Year’s Morning
TPS to return to in-person classes after winter break
Shawnee Co. expands COVID-19 testing for businesses