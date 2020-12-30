12th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees for vacant judge seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission will host interviews for nominees for a vacant judgeship.

The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet on Jan. 22, 2021, to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Washington Co., which will be created by the retirement of Judge Paul Monty on Jan. 11.

The Commission said the 12th Judicial District is made up of Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic and Washington counties.

According to the Commission, nominees are as follows:

Jason Cohorst, Hanover, probation officer in Beatrice, Nebraska;

Allison Kern, Washington, court services officer for Marshall County in the 22nd Judicial District;

Christopher McFadden, Clifton, deputy for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office; and

Gayle Monty, Belleville, administrative assistant in the 12th Judicial District.

The Commission said it will meet via videoconference to interview nominees on Friday, Jan. 22, at 9 a.m. It said interviews will be open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Kansas Judicial Branch’s YouTube channel. It said at the beginning of the meeting, the public will have the chance to provide comments. It said to comment call 1-877-400-9499 and enter conference code 2199381974.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge is required to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam within 18 months.

The Commission said after serving one year in office, the new judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election and if retained, will serve a four-year term.

The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is composed of Justice K.J. Walls as the nonvoting chair, Carol Good of Barnard, William Navis of Belleville, Dwight Daniels of Beloit, Curtis Frasier of Beloit, Jerry Harrison of Beloit, Dana Brewer of Concordia, J. Bradley Lowell of Concordia, Tanner Johnson of Courtland, Daniel Metz of Lincoln, Darrell Miller of Mankato, Roger Rightmeier of Mankato and Bruce Meyer of Palmer.

