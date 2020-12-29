Wintry mix to changeover to rain by this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The wintry mix that has brought much needed precipitation to northeast Kansas will continue to transition to rain from south to north throughout the afternoon as temperatures continue to warm-up. Depending how quickly that will take will determine how much ice and snow will eventually accumulate.

After tonight, we’ll be dry Wednesday and Thursday with another storm system moving in on Thursday night into Friday which may be more concerning than the one today when it comes to snowfall accumulation. Of course this still be several days out and the focus being on today and tonight won’t get too detailed with it but stay weather aware.

This Afternoon: Sleet, freezing rain, snow will transition to rain from south to north. Highs will warm up in the mid 30s near the Nebraska border with mid 40s near I-35. Winds E/SE 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mainly rain with a small chance of a changeover to snow. IF any winter weather does mix in with rain, no additional accumulation is expected. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds SE/NW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Wednesday night will be colder and in the teens with highs just slightly warmer on Thursday afternoon compared to Wednesday. Have upper 30s in the 8 day but there is a chance temperatures make it in the 40s especially if there’s more sun than expected.

The next focus in the 8 day will be on Thursday night into Friday to begin the New Year with another winter storm system that may be similar if not create more hazards than today. This will be oriented east/west which means depending on the track the western part of the WIBW viewing area may be completely dry or limited in the impacts especially if there’s more of an easterly track. Depending how much snow accumulates with this storm system will depend how warm the weekend will be able to get, more snow, colder temperatures.

Roads are icy especially north of I-70, traveling today is not recommended unless it’s a quick commute this evening.Temperatures will be key as to when the wintry mix changes over to rain this afternoon. Use caution on any roads but especially on side streets, parking lots, neighborhoods and sidewalks if you’re walking. Any wintry mix will melt by this evening with temperature above freezing and rain however with temperatures dropping back below freezing tonight black ice will redevelop and create icy roads Wednesday morning. The potential for a second significant winter storm is being monitored for Thursday night into Friday, New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day.

