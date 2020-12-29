Winter Storm Warning continues north. Refreeze tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Freezing rain and sleet will continue this evening for areas north of I-70. The Winter Storm Warning expires at Midnight. Late tonight, we will see colder air arriving from the north and there will be a great deal of wet areas that become icy. Use extreme caution if you must be on the roads this evening through Wednesdaymorning.

After tonight, we’ll be dry Wednesday and Thursday with another storm system moving in on Thursday night into Friday which may be more concerning than the one today when it comes to snowfall accumulation.

Tonight: Freezing rain and sleet north, with rain close to and south of I-70. There may still be a change to light snow after Midnight. IF any winter weather does mix in with rain, no additional accumulation is expected. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds SE/NW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 30s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Wednesday night will be colder and in the teens with highs just slightly warmer on Thursday afternoon compared to Wednesday. Have upper 30s in the 8 day but there is a chance temperatures make it in the 40s especially if there’s more sun than expected.

The next focus in the 8 day will be on Thursday night into Friday to begin the New Year with another winter storm system that may be similar if not create more hazards than today. This will be oriented east/west which means depending on the track the western part of the WIBW viewing area may be completely dry or limited in the impacts especially if there’s more of an easterly track. Depending how much snow accumulates with this storm system will depend how warm the weekend will be able to get, more snow, colder temperatures.

Taking Action:

Roads are icy especially north of I-70, traveling today is not recommended unless it’s a quick commute this evening.Temperatures will be key as to when the wintry mix changes over to rain this afternoon. Use caution on any roads but especially on side streets, parking lots, neighborhoods and sidewalks if you’re walking. Any wintry mix will melt by this evening with temperature above freezing and rain however with temperatures dropping back below freezing tonight black ice will redevelop and create icy roads Wednesday morning. The potential for a second significant winter storm is being monitored for Thursday night into Friday, New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.