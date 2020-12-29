Advertisement

Washburn’s Kyle Hinton joins Vikings active roster

This is a 2020 photo of Kyle Hinton of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image...
This is a 2020 photo of Kyle Hinton of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Tuesday, July 28, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Minnesota Vikings have signed Washburn alum Kyle Hinton to their active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

The Vikings drafted Hinton 253rd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Hinton then signed with the team in July, before joining the practice squad in September.

Hinton was a four-time All-MIAA selection for the Ichabods, earning all-region honors in 2018 and 2019. He tabbed three All-American honors on the football field.

He was also a 2nd-team All-American in track and field in 2019, finishing 9th at the NCAA Indoor Championships in the weight throw.

The Vikings return to the field to play the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 3 at 12:00 p.m.

