Washburn men’s basketball team climbs to No. 5 in NABC poll
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The undefeated Washburn men’s basketball team continues to climb in the national polls, moving up five spots to No. 5 Tuesday.
This marks the highest ranking for the Ichabods since the 2012-13 season when they were ranked No. 2 in the first four polls of the season.
Two other MIAA teams earned spots in the NCAA DII Top 25 Tuesday: Northwest Missouri State (No. 1) and Missouri Western (No. 22).
Brett Ballard’s squad picked up their sixth-straight win of the season Dec. 17 over Central Missouri, 80-60.
Washburn returns to play from the holiday break Saturday, Jan. 2 at Northeastern State.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.