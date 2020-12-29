Advertisement

Washburn men’s basketball team climbs to No. 5 in NABC poll

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The undefeated Washburn men’s basketball team continues to climb in the national polls, moving up five spots to No. 5 Tuesday.

This marks the highest ranking for the Ichabods since the 2012-13 season when they were ranked No. 2 in the first four polls of the season.

Two other MIAA teams earned spots in the NCAA DII Top 25 Tuesday: Northwest Missouri State (No. 1) and Missouri Western (No. 22).

Brett Ballard’s squad picked up their sixth-straight win of the season Dec. 17 over Central Missouri, 80-60.

Washburn returns to play from the holiday break Saturday, Jan. 2 at Northeastern State.

