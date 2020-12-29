Valley Falls man injured in ATV accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Valley Falls man was taken to a Topeka hospital with “disabling” injuries, according to the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The office received reports of an injury ATV accident just before 5 p.m. Monday. Deputies responded to the call area, south of 158th Rd. near X.4 Rd. They say the man was driving off road about a half-mile south of that area when he was ejected from the ATV.

Mayetta and Hoyt Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

