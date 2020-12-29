USDA Chief Economist to leave department

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The USDA’s Chief Economist, Dr. Robert Johansson, will leave the department at the end of January.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says its Chief Economist, Dr. Robert Johansson, will be leaving the department to become Associate Director of Economics and Policy Analysis for the American Sugar Alliance at the end of January. It said additionally, Secretary Sonny Perdue announced that Dr. Seth Meyer will return to the USDA to be its new Chief Economist.

“There is no doubt that I as well as the whole USDA family will miss Rob’s experience, preparedness, and direct economic analyses,” said Secretary Perdue. “During his tenure as Chief Economist, Rob has been an upstanding public servant. Rob helped set up and serve as Acting Deputy Undersecretary for the Farm Production and Conservation mission area, early in this Administration. Rob’s leadership and economic support over the past two years with trade disruptions and COVID-19 relief has helped us make evidence-based decisions when designing programs to assist American farmers and ranchers during their time of need. We are excited to bring back Dr. Seth Meyer and know that he will do a tremendous job serving the people of American agriculture.”

According to the USDA, Dr. Johansson has been its Chief Economist since 2015. It said as Chief Economist he is responsible for its agricultural forecasts and projections and for advising the Secretary of Agriculture on economic implications of alternative programs, regulations and legislative proposals.

“It has been a real honor to have spent more than two decades in public service, working for the Peace Corps, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Office of Management and Budget, the Congressional Budget Office, and the Council of Economic Advisers. My 16+ years with USDA has been most rewarding and I’ll miss the daily interaction with the fantastic team at OCE as well as the larger USDA family. I look forward to continue supporting America’s farmers in my new role with the American Sugar Alliance,” said Chief Economist Johansson.

The USDA said Dr. Johansson also serves as the Chairman of the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation Board of Directors. It said he previously worked at its Economic Research Service, at the Office of Management and Budget, the Congressional Budget Office, the White House Council of Economic Advisers and served as its first Acting Deputy Undersecretary of the Farm Production and Conservation mission area in 2017.

“This is a challenging time for the food and agricultural sector. I’m quite honored to be asked to rejoin USDA as Chief Economist. I look forward to serving the American public and USDA’s many stakeholders and constituencies,” said Dr. Seth Meyer.

According to the USDA, Dr. Meyer is a Research Professor and the Associate Director for the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri. It said FAPRI is well known for its agricultural policy and market analysis. It said Dr. Meyer was previously the head of the World Agricultural Outlook Board in the Office of the Chief Economist. It said Dr. Meyer was also an economist with the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations and has served as a visiting scholar at several research institutions globally.

