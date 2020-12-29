Tuesday morning forecast: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold end to 2020 is expected with a storm system Tuesday that will bring all types of precipitation to the area. Temperatures will be key in determining what type of precipitation and what kind of impacts we’ll have. Right now confidence is high that the morning will be more hazardous than the afternoon for much of the WIBW viewing area.

Freezing rain and snow are very likely in the morning. Rush Hour is likely to be very slick over the majority of the region. By late morning and early afternoon, areas south of I-70 are projected to become all rain, for a few hours. Areas north of I-70 could be in freezing rain and sleet all afternoon.

Tuesday: Wintry mix will transition to rain from south to north during the day. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds E/SE 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

The rain will continue Tuesday evening and with any precipitation leftover after midnight there will be a changeover back to a wintry mix and snow with less than 1 inch of additional snow accumulation.

Total rainfall or melted precipitation: 0.50"-1.25" for many (WIBW)

Wednesday and Thursday are trending dry with highs still stuck in the 30s despite more sun on Thursday which may end up being the only day with mostly sunny skies this week.

The start of the year, Friday, may bring precipitation or not. Depends on the track of a storm system so as of now have a slight chance of snow in the 8 day but something we’ll keep an eye on.

This weekend will be dry with highs warming back in the 40s unless there’s snow Friday then temperatures won’t warm up as much.

Taking Action:

Roads will be icy tomorrow morning for much of northeast Kansas before becoming wet. Roads turn icy again by Wednesday morning whether it’s from precipitation changing back to a wintry mix OR rain that doesn’t evaporate from Tuesday evening freezing overnight Stay weather aware during the day tomorrow, the forecast is still subject to change despite fairly high confidence of the current forecast.

