TPD asks for public’s help in Christmas Eve hit-and-run case

The Topeka Police Department says it is asking for the public’s assistance in finding information in a hit-and-run case that happened on Christmas Eve. It said it is particularly asking residents in the area of SE 23rd St. and SE Davies St. to check their surveillance video from between 5:40 and 6:10 p.m. on Dec. 24.

TPD said Lora Ann Patillo, 55, died from her injuries after being hit by a car in a hit-and-run on Dec. 24, in the area of SE 23rd and Davies St.

TPD said information can be sent via email to telltpd@topeka.org or by calling Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

