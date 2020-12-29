Topeka Street Department prepares roads for incoming winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Street Department has developed their plan of action for the incoming winter weather.

“Right now we’ll be using rock salt which is what is behind me here, that’s what we will be using, we do have a chemical tank to put in our trunk that will be using salt and a beet juice mixture so when we put that on so like if you see the bridges now, they’re pre-treated, they have the lines on them. We also use that to help keep the bridges from freezing,” said Tony Trower with the Topeka Street Department.

The latest forecast shows a chance of freezing rain and sleet which creates a more difficult challenge than handling snow.

“Freezing rain it’s just, threes a lot of things that can happen I mean ice can accumulate, snow can accumulate quick but snow you can treat and plow off, with ice it’s going to take a little longer to get that off the roadways and it’s just harder to manage and take care of than snow is but our folks are pretty well trained in that and up for the task.”

Monday night crews will prepared seventeen trucks to begin treating roads early Tuesday morning.

“At 10 P.M tonight we have a normal night crew that works from 10 to 6:30 every morning, they will be here this evening and we’re having them load up all of our trucks so they’ll be loaded with salt and prepared for crews here and we’ll have them parked up under the bridge here and we’ll have them ready to go.”

