Advertisement

Topeka man injured in Jackson Co. wreck

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was taken to a hospital following an accident near 174th and Hwy 75.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. An off-deputy saw the vehicle, driven by 68-year-old Robert Way, speeding down Hwy 75, then leave the road near 174th Rd.

Fire departments from Mayetta and Hoyt responded to the scene, from which Way was transported to a Topeka hospital with “disabling” injuries. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether Way was intoxicated while driving.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart sends special cash bonuses to Kansas associates
Jason Hokanson, Christopher Clark, Andrea Green and Brooks Vonthaer (pictured left to right)...
Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase in Shawnee Co. on Christmas
A 21-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital with what authorities...
Woman, child taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka
Like many nonprofits, the post, which has been open since January 1920, is struggling this year...
Oldest VFW post in Kansas at risk of shutting down
Kansas Supreme Court upholds lifetime prison sentence

Latest News

Valley Falls man injured in ATV accident
Death at Overbrook City Lake investigated as suicide
Topeka Street Department prepares roads for incoming winter weather
DTI's Vince Frye talks with us about his retirement
More at 4: DTI's Vince Frye on how he got to where he is, and what's next