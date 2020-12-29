Topeka man injured in Jackson Co. wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was taken to a hospital following an accident near 174th and Hwy 75.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. An off-deputy saw the vehicle, driven by 68-year-old Robert Way, speeding down Hwy 75, then leave the road near 174th Rd.

Fire departments from Mayetta and Hoyt responded to the scene, from which Way was transported to a Topeka hospital with “disabling” injuries. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether Way was intoxicated while driving.

