Topeka Fire crews responding to fire at White Lakes
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews are responding to a fire at the White Lakes Mall.
Crews were called to 3600 SW Topeka Blvd around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Fire officials are asking the public to stay away as multiple crews work to contain the blaze and put out hot spots.
13′s Phil Anderson is on-scene and is providing live updates via Facebook.
Fire officials appeared to have most of the flames under control around 7:30 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
