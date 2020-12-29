Advertisement

Topeka Fire crews responding to fire at White Lakes

Topeka Fire Crews respond to White Lakes Mall early Tuesday morning.
Topeka Fire Crews respond to White Lakes Mall early Tuesday morning.(Phil Anderson)
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews are responding to a fire at the White Lakes Mall.

Crews were called to 3600 SW Topeka Blvd around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Fire officials are asking the public to stay away as multiple crews work to contain the blaze and put out hot spots.

13′s Phil Anderson is on-scene and is providing live updates via Facebook.

Fire officials appeared to have most of the flames under control around 7:30 a.m.

Topeka Fire Crews battle a blaze at the mostly abandoned White Lakes Mall Tuesday morning.
Topeka Fire Crews battle a blaze at the mostly abandoned White Lakes Mall Tuesday morning.(Phil Anderson)

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

