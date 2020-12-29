Topeka Fire crews responding to fire at White Lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews are responding to a fire at the White Lakes Mall.

Crews were called to 3600 SW Topeka Blvd around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Fire officials are asking the public to stay away as multiple crews work to contain the blaze and put out hot spots.

13′s Phil Anderson is on-scene and is providing live updates via Facebook.

Fire officials appeared to have most of the flames under control around 7:30 a.m.

Topeka Fire Crews battle a blaze at the mostly abandoned White Lakes Mall Tuesday morning. (Phil Anderson)

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.