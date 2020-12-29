Topeka enters walk-in accident reporting phase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has announced the city is now under the walk-in accident reporting phase.

TPD says during walk-in accident reporting phases, it will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the following:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

TPD says other drivers involved in accidents should exchange insurance information, registration and contact information and call the Department at 785-368-9551 or to go to the Law Enforcement Center to report an incident.

