Advertisement

Topeka enters walk-in accident reporting phase

The Topeka Police Department has announced the city is now under the walk-in accident reporting...
The Topeka Police Department has announced the city is now under the walk-in accident reporting phase.(Phil Anderson)
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has announced the city is now under the walk-in accident reporting phase.

TPD says during walk-in accident reporting phases, it will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the following:

  • Injury, possible injury or death to any person
  • Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
  • Hit-and-run incidents
  • Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
  • Any hazardous material situation
  • When the accident results in major traffic congestion
  • When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

TPD says other drivers involved in accidents should exchange insurance information, registration and contact information and call the Department at 785-368-9551 or to go to the Law Enforcement Center to report an incident.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Like many nonprofits, the post, which has been open since January 1920, is struggling this year...
Oldest VFW post in Kansas at risk of shutting down
A 21-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital with what authorities...
Woman, child taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka
Milford woman trapped in car up to 8 hours after crash
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Jason Hokanson, Christopher Clark, Andrea Green and Brooks Vonthaer (pictured left to right)...
Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase in Shawnee Co. on Christmas

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Icy conditions
Wintry mix to rain
Winter Storm Warning
Tuesday forecast: Icy conditions today, use caution on the roads if you have to be out
Haz-mat crews work to intercept a spill of hydraulic oil from Topeka's Goodyear plant into...
HazMat crews keep Goodyear spill from reaching Kansas River