Topeka business owners report satisfaction with December sales in spite of pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prairie Glass Studio made no predictions for retail sale performance during the holiday season but the outcome was a gift itself to owner Kymm Ledbetter.

The shop is within one thousand dollars of where sales were at the end of 2019.

“I’m happy, I’m thrilled I’m excited it definitely gave me that encouragement to go on,” she said Monday.

“I’m thrilled our customers really came through, I don’t have any complaints.”

She said setting making guesses about sales is not usually part of her business routine.

“I’m one of those strange owners and I don’t have any expectations,”

“I live more in the moment so I didn’t know what it was going to be like I really didn’t have anything we just put our best foot forward and hoped for the best.”

The numbers are a victory during a year where the shop faced challenges beyond the pandemic; it had to move locations in November.

She credits the successful transition due to community support.

“Once we decided we were going to do this everybody, the crew the customers just made it happen,” she said.

“I’m not nervous like I was before I’m not confident but I’m positive and hopeful that it’ll keep going.”

She said the hardships made her increase her focus on the future of the business.

“I did the grant form where you filled out a continuity plan and it asked really important questions I had never thought about before but I never really asked myself ‘what happens if,’” she said.

“I have hope I expect the best things but I prepare for if something happens you just deal with it.”

Hazel Hill Chocolate is also feeling similar successes nearing last year’s sales numbers.

“[It] significantly exceeded our expectations, we expected to see much more of a slowdown but that just hasn’t happened,” Owner Nick Xidis said.

Nothing that would indicate there are dire conditions for us

Xidis said he is especially grateful for local support for keeping business afloat this year, even after the shop temporarily closed when he contracted COVID-19.

“From somebody who had this virus, it’s serious it starts out pretty mild but it’s no joke when that thing gets in your lungs and there are people dying from this so it’s pretty serious we gotta work our way through there a vaccine and we’ll get there,” he said.

“Topeka and Shawnee County rallied around us and made it happen this is not typical of what happens in communities and it’s not typical for other businesses like ours,” he said.

He said Topeka has extraordinary residents.

“We’re a solid business we’ve been here for 15+ years because this community loves and cares about the people who live and work here,” he said.

“People here are good people and they care about the small businesses that make our town what it is.”

Leaping Llamas is also coming out of the holidays strong.

Owner Alicia VanWelleghem is also the chair of the merchants’ committee for Downtown Topeka Incorporated. she says confidence in businesses from shoppers make leaders confident for the new year.

“It makes me really proud to be a Topekan because Topeka really stepped up and showed that small business of the community that they care want them here and they support us,” she said.

“I think we’re looking to the new year as it’s going to be a strong year downtown has not lost any businesses through this pandemic and I think we’re at a really good spot so we’ll be cautious but we’re optimistic that 2021 will be a very strong year.”

As for Ledbetter, she said she is ready to be flexible for whatever the new year will bring.

“Artists have a brain that can change to different things pretty easy, like, I don’t have to be doing the same stuff all the time, I can adapt to change and stuff and I’m okay with that,” she said.

“Until somewhat shuts us down we’re here we’re still going.”

