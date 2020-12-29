The second annual Kwanzaa celebration heads to the Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A small group gathered at the Statehouse to celebrate Kwanzaa.

The week-long holiday honors the African culture and traditions, lighting candles to symbolize seven principles.

This was the second year for the event which was different due to COVID-19.

Foster Chisholm who is a member of the St. Marks AME Church said, “Last year we had a lot more people here and we were able to have food and the ceremony was the same but the main difference was the number of people and the reception we were able to have afterwards”.

This year’s event was limited to six people including the Governor and the speakers.

But Gov. Laura Kelly said it was important for the Capitol to hold the celebration.

“Kwanzaa is a very special event for the African American community and I just want to highlight that is why we had the very first Kwanzaa ever in the State Capitol last year and doing it again this year virtually and I have every intention of doing this every year that I am Governor because I think it is important to recognized folks and to educate others,” Kelly said.

Not many people were able to attend the ceremony, they are finding other ways to spread awareness of Kwanzaa to the state of Kansas.

Minister of St. Mark’s AME Church, Alicia Barber said, “During the COVID-19 season we have the Zoom so we are going to record it and spread that out and there are other churches that are going to do Kwanzaa as well,”.

Next year they are hoping to add live music and have a full celebration of Kwanzaa if COVID-19 restrictions aren’t in place.

