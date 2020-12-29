Students fail; college looking to improve nursing program

CHANUTE, Kan. (WIBW) - Neosho County Community College (NCCC) is looking into why 22 students at the Chanute campus failed in the first semester of the nursing program this fall.

13 NEWS received a tip about the situation at NCCC’s Mary Grimes School of Nursing in a message to our Facebook page.

Neither students in that cohort nor the school president, Dr. Brian Inbody, would confirm what exactly they failed, be it a single class, test or the whole program.

They also would not confirm how the students were learning at the time either, whether it was in-person, remote or a hybrid model.

In a statement about the situation, Inbody wrote:

“NCCC and the Mary Grimes School of Nursing is taking this matter very seriously. While four of the five cohorts of nursing at NCCC had rather normal levels of program retention, this class did not, although I can’t comment on specific student performance. Nursing program administrators have met with many of the students in this class, and will be working with them to address their comments and requests. We have established a process and a timeline to hopefully agreeably resolve the immediate situation for the students and provide a long-term plan for program improvement at the LPN level at Chanute. Something like this has never happened before in the decades-long history of Mary Grimes School of Nursing and we will ensure that doesn’t happen again.”

13 NEWS reached out to several students for comment on the situation.

One student speaking on behalf of the class said they were not yet ready to comment.

Dr. Inbody said NCC has one additional cohort at the Chanute campus, two cohorts at the campus in Ottawa and one online/hybrid cohort.

There has been a nursing program at the school since 1963.

