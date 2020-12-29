State Finance Council to meet Wednesday via Zoom

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Finance Council will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Governor Laura Kelly says the next State Finance Council meeting will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 9:30 a.m.

According to Gov. Kelly, the meeting will be held via Zoom.

According to the meeting agenda, the only two items that are expected to be discussed are its weekly COVID-19 update and a review of the Executive Order that wavies the weeklong waiting requirement for unemployment benefits.

