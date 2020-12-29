Shawnee Co. Coronavirus Relief Fund recipients encouraged to stick with original spending plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new stimulus package extends the deadline for spending Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) until the end of 2021, but the state is telling local governments not to wait that long.

Kansas counties get CRF through grants from the Kansas Recovery Office.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners were told Monday the office plans to set its new deadline to no earlier than March 1.

County SPARK Committee Chair Betty Greiner said while facing the original deadline, December 30, 2020 the county had allocated all its funds, and the money is on track to be spent by then urging recipients not to stray from the plan.

“My personal recommendations to the committee is for our subrecipients to just stay on schedule and let’s get this money to work out in the community as soon as possible,” she said.

The Shawnee Co. SPARK Committee is set to meet Tuesday.

Commissioners also voted Monday to extend the county’s contract with Witt O’Brien’s through July 1.

The consulting company has advised the county on using CRF.

