Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Coronavirus Relief Fund recipients encouraged to stick with original spending plans

Recipients of CRF in Shawnee County are urged to keep to their original spending plan.
Recipients of CRF in Shawnee County are urged to keep to their original spending plan.(Giorgio Trovato)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new stimulus package extends the deadline for spending Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) until the end of 2021, but the state is telling local governments not to wait that long.

Kansas counties get CRF through grants from the Kansas Recovery Office.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners were told Monday the office plans to set its new deadline to no earlier than March 1.

County SPARK Committee Chair Betty Greiner said while facing the original deadline, December 30, 2020 the county had allocated all its funds, and the money is on track to be spent by then urging recipients not to stray from the plan.

“My personal recommendations to the committee is for our subrecipients to just stay on schedule and let’s get this money to work out in the community as soon as possible,” she said.

The Shawnee Co. SPARK Committee is set to meet Tuesday.

Commissioners also voted Monday to extend the county’s contract with Witt O’Brien’s through July 1.

The consulting company has advised the county on using CRF.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart sends special cash bonuses to Kansas associates
Jason Hokanson, Christopher Clark, Andrea Green and Brooks Vonthaer (pictured left to right)...
Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase in Shawnee Co. on Christmas
A 21-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital with what authorities...
Woman, child taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka
Like many nonprofits, the post, which has been open since January 1920, is struggling this year...
Oldest VFW post in Kansas at risk of shutting down
Kansas Supreme Court upholds lifetime prison sentence

Latest News

Douglas Co. finds new venue, returns to jury trials
Sewer maintenance to close 41st St. for three weeks
A home for sale with a sold sign graphic out front.
Kansas hires firm to conduct statewide housing assessment
Prairie Glass Studio owner Kymm Ledbetter said her December sales left her pleasantly surprised.
Topeka business owners report satisfaction with December sales in spite of pandemic