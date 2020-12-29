Advertisement

Sewer maintenance to close 41st St. for three weeks

(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic will be disrupted for the foreseeable future near SE 41st and California Ave.

SE 41st street will be closed just east of California Ave. for the next three weeks, depending on the weather. The City says crews will be performing sanitary sewer work.

Drivers are encouraged to watch for closure signage at West Edge Rd. and at Howey Rd. The City warns that there are no outlets between those roads and the closure.

