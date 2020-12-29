Salute Our Heroes: Soldier Township firefighters save kitten trapped in drain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chad Lady, Rachel Frehe, and Julia Galgano went above and beyond when they received a call about a kitten that was trapped in a drain.

Rick and Rita Thompson were spending their Saturday doing housework when they heard a cry for help.

“We heard a cat crying for quite a while and so we got out and started looking for the cat and I couldn’t find it and then the wife came out and she finally found it down in the drain pipe,” said Rick.

They discovered a twelve week-old kitten trapped six feet down a drainage pipe on their neighbors property.

After a few failed attempts to recover the kitten, the Thompson’s needed a miracle.

A miracle did arrive in the form of three cat-loving firefighters from The Soldier Township Fire Department.

“We drove up thinking it’s going to be simple, a couple of screws and we’re done but that’s not what happened,” said Chad Lady with the department.

The landscape surrounding the drain made the rescue mission a challenge.

“It’s behind quite a bit of bushes here and you can’t see directly down the pipe and it was probably at least six foot down to that kitten.” But the soldier township firefighters refused to give up.

“All three of us have cats of our own so it’s very sad to hear a little kitten crying down there and it’s so frustrating because you’re trying so hard and nothing’s working,” said firefighter Rachel Frehe.

With the help of neighbors and two local veterinarians, the fire department finally came up with the perfect idea to rescue the kitten..

“Rachel is the one that was at the pipe and pulled the cat out and both her and I can of schemed I guess to develop or we kind of created a dog catching pole with what we had and she was able to get the loop around the cat’s head and we pulled him out,” said Chad.

“It was a really good feeling and a really happy ending all together, I know he was really happy to be out but he didn’t look too happy in the pictures, he actually looked a little mad at us but I would be mad too if I was stuck in a drain pipe for who knows how long,” said Rachel.

