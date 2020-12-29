Advertisement

RCPD continues EARP into Tuesday night

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is continuing its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase into Tuesday night.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that it will continue its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase into Tuesday night. It said roadway conditions will continue to deteriorate as the temperature drops and more ice gathers.

RCPD said it is asking drivers to drive carefully on their way home from work and to remember to be extra careful on hills, curves, bridges and elevated roads.

According to RCPD, officers will be on the roads and ready to help if needed.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire Crews respond to White Lakes Mall early Tuesday morning.
Early-morning fire ravages White Lakes Mall in south Topeka
Like many nonprofits, the post, which has been open since January 1920, is struggling this year...
Community, business step up to help Kansas’ oldest VFW post stay open
Milford woman trapped in car up to 8 hours after crash
Three individuals -- two adults and a child -- along with a pair of dogs had been reported...
Boy, 2 adults, and dogs rescued from boat on Kansas River
A 21-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital with what authorities...
Woman, child taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka

Latest News

The Mary Grimes School of Nursing at Neosho County Community College.
Students fail; college looking to improve nursing program
Dana Chandler
6 witnesses called in Chandler re-trial must return to witness chair in January
Another Winter Storm possible on New Year's Day
Winter Storm Warning continues north. Refreeze tonight
Aggieville cancels 2021 Apple Drop