RCPD continues EARP into Tuesday night

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is continuing its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase into Tuesday night.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that it will continue its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase into Tuesday night. It said roadway conditions will continue to deteriorate as the temperature drops and more ice gathers.

RCPD said it is asking drivers to drive carefully on their way home from work and to remember to be extra careful on hills, curves, bridges and elevated roads.

According to RCPD, officers will be on the roads and ready to help if needed.

