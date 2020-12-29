Perry Police asking for help locating robbery suspect

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities in Perry are asking for help finding the person who held up one of their convenience stores late Monday night.

The Perry Police Department posted this photo on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.

They say around 11:45 p.m. Monday, this man walked into the Casey’s General Store, showed a weapon, and demanded money from the clerk.

Officials say the man fled on foot to the South down Elm Street.

Police are asking for anyone with information on who this might be to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 863-2351.

The Perry Police Department says you can also send them a private message via their Facebook Page.

