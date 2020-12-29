Advertisement

One injured when feed truck falls into ditch in Pottawatomie Co.

Just before 8:30 Tuesday morning, Pottawatomie County dispatch received a 911 call reporting an...
Just before 8:30 Tuesday morning, Pottawatomie County dispatch received a 911 call reporting an injury accident on K-99 highway north of Westmoreland, near mile marker 193.(Becky Goff)
By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just before 8:30 Tuesday morning, Pottawatomie County dispatch received a 911 call reporting an injury accident on K-99 highway north of Westmoreland, near mile marker 193.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a southbound feed truck, driven by Jim Kissel, 61, of Wetmore, on its side in the ditch on the west side of the highway.

Kissel lost control of the truck due to weather conditions causing the roadway to be slushy in the area.

Kissel received minor injuries in the crash but refused medical treatment on scene.

The truck will remain in the ditch until road and weather conditions improve to allow for safe removal.

