Newman Regional Health receives first Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health has received its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Newman Regional Health says it received its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and second vaccine supply on Monday, Dec. 28. It said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment allocated 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine to it based on its response to a recent Kansas Hospital Association survey of healthcare workers in the facility that still needs the vaccine.

According to NRH, statewide vaccine allocations are still limited, which results in the inability to meet the needs of all Kansas hospitals at once. It said the KDHE continues to prioritize doses to be delivered until the needs of all hospitals in the state are met. It said it is one of the first hospitals in Kansas to get the Moderna vaccine, which received Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Dec. 18. It said according to the KDHE’s vaccination plan, 49,000 Moderna doses were scheduled to arrive in the state the week of Dec. 21.

NRH said Monday’s delivery included 30 vials at a controlled freezer temperature and will remain stored at that temperature until ready to be administered to patients. It said each vial contains 10 doses of the vaccine. It said the Moderna vaccine is currently only one of two approved vaccines by the FDA to prevent COVID-19 and includes two separate doses to be given 28 days apart. It said the Pfizer vaccine doses are meant to be given 21 days apart.

“We have been guaranteed with both vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, that we would not receive the first round of doses without having the second round already allocated to us,” said Ashley Edwards, Director of Pharmacy at Newman Regional Health. “As soon as we are administering the first dose, health care workers are being scheduled that same day for their second dose.”

According to the health system, on Dec. 16, it received its initial allocation of the Pfizer vaccine which was distributed to 169 staff members in just over two days. It said starting on Tuesday, Jan. 5, the latest allocation of the Moderna vaccine will be administered to the remaining staff members that have signed up to be vaccinated. It said the remaining doses will begin being administered to other local healthcare workers in the community. It said in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a phased vaccination plan, other healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents have also started to get the Moderna vaccine from Flint Hills Community Health Center and local pharmacies.

“It is exciting to receive our second shipment of COVID-19 vaccine and further progress our community in the prevention of this disease,” said Ashley. “With this allocation, we are another step closer to collaborating together with our local community partners to vaccinate the healthcare team members not only in our facility but in our community, as well. We are working hard to progress through the first phase of our community vaccination plan and look forward to receiving additional doses to further protect our community members.”

NRH said it and the Lyon County Public Health Department will continue to collaborate as allocations of the vaccine become available and a vaccination plan for the Lyon Co. community is carried out.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.