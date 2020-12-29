Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates man’s death

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man that was reported on Sunday afternoon.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Dec. 27, around 2 p.m., it responded to reports of a deceased male in the 600 block of Road 160.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner was called to assist in the investigation and identified the male as John W. Brannan of Emporia.

The Sheriff’s Office said the cause of Brannan’s death is pending based on the results of his autopsy. It said there was no indication of criminal activity that contributed to his death.

