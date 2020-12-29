Lexington Park Health & Rehab residents receive COVID-19 vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lexington Park Health & Rehab residents received their first COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday.

Midwest Health says Lexington Park Health & Rehab residents were offered their first COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday through its partnership with Walgreens.

According to Midwest Health, Walgreens staff came to the facility and completed the vaccinations. It said vaccinations began at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and lasted until around 12:30 p.m.

Midwest Health said around 96% of residents opted into taking the vaccine. It said residents were excited to get their vaccinations.

Additionally, Midwest Health said Rolling Hills Assisted Living also received its vaccinations on Tuesday from CVS.

