Advertisement

Lexington Park Health & Rehab residents receive COVID-19 vaccines

(KFYR-TV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lexington Park Health & Rehab residents received their first COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday.

Midwest Health says Lexington Park Health & Rehab residents were offered their first COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday through its partnership with Walgreens.

According to Midwest Health, Walgreens staff came to the facility and completed the vaccinations. It said vaccinations began at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and lasted until around 12:30 p.m.

Midwest Health said around 96% of residents opted into taking the vaccine. It said residents were excited to get their vaccinations.

Additionally, Midwest Health said Rolling Hills Assisted Living also received its vaccinations on Tuesday from CVS.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire Crews respond to White Lakes Mall early Tuesday morning.
Early-morning fire ravages White Lakes Mall in south Topeka
Like many nonprofits, the post, which has been open since January 1920, is struggling this year...
Oldest VFW post in Kansas at risk of shutting down
Milford woman trapped in car up to 8 hours after crash
A 21-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital with what authorities...
Woman, child taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart

Latest News

Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates man’s death
Gov. Kelly issues Executive Order waiving waiting week for unemployment benefits
United Way of the Plains in Wichita, Kansas
$278,000 raised for United Way by Kansas Gas Service
State Finance Council to meet Wednesday via Zoom