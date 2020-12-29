KU’s Braun named Big 12 Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Christian Braun’s 22-point performance in KU’s win over No. 7 West Virginia earned him this week’s Big 12 Player of the Week honor.

Braun shot 6-of-12 from three-point range in No. 3 KU’s win over the Mountaineers, knocking down four threes in the second half.

The Burlington, Kansas-native also posted a career-high seven assists and four rebounds.

"If you shoot as many as I did tonight, a couple of them will fall." 😂



Christian Braun (@Ballin25Braun) knocks down 6 threes on 12 attempts, hitting four in the 2nd half half to power #3 KU past #7 WVU 79-65.



The Jayhawks hit a season-high 16 threes as a team. #kubball pic.twitter.com/IaCk4PspSN — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) December 23, 2020

Braun averages 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season.

KU returns from the holiday break on Saturday, hosting No. 8 Texas.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.