Advertisement

KU’s Braun named Big 12 Player of the Week

KU’s Christian Braun shoots over West Virginia’s Sean McNeil during the first half of Tuesday...
KU’s Christian Braun shoots over West Virginia’s Sean McNeil during the first half of Tuesday night’s Big 12 Conference game at Allen Fieldhouse.(Rich Sugg | rsugg@kcstar.com)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Christian Braun’s 22-point performance in KU’s win over No. 7 West Virginia earned him this week’s Big 12 Player of the Week honor.

Braun shot 6-of-12 from three-point range in No. 3 KU’s win over the Mountaineers, knocking down four threes in the second half.

The Burlington, Kansas-native also posted a career-high seven assists and four rebounds.

Braun averages 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season.

KU returns from the holiday break on Saturday, hosting No. 8 Texas.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart sends special cash bonuses to Kansas associates
Jason Hokanson, Christopher Clark, Andrea Green and Brooks Vonthaer (pictured left to right)...
Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase in Shawnee Co. on Christmas
A 21-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital with what authorities...
Woman, child taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka
Kansas Supreme Court upholds lifetime prison sentence
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches his team during the first half of an NFL...
Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed in the AFC, first-round bye with 17-14 win over Falcons
First Washburn women’s basketball game of 2021 postponed
Wyatt Hubert vs OSU
Three KSU football players receive All-Big 12 nods
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Hudson Ramirez
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hayden’s Hudson Ramirez