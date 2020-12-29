KU’s Braun named Big 12 Player of the Week
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Christian Braun’s 22-point performance in KU’s win over No. 7 West Virginia earned him this week’s Big 12 Player of the Week honor.
Braun shot 6-of-12 from three-point range in No. 3 KU’s win over the Mountaineers, knocking down four threes in the second half.
The Burlington, Kansas-native also posted a career-high seven assists and four rebounds.
Braun averages 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season.
KU returns from the holiday break on Saturday, hosting No. 8 Texas.
