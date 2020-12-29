Advertisement

KU football announces new offensive line coach

(KWCH)
By Marleah Campbell
Dec. 29, 2020
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football has announced their new offensive line coach. Lee Grimes will fill the position left open by Luke Meadows in November.

“Lee is an impressive coach who will bring a lot of passion and energy to the offensive line position room,” head coach Les Miles said. “He was a great player at Brownwood High School in Texas and one that I recruited heavily when I was head coach at Oklahoma State. Lee comes highly recommended as a coach, and has worked with some great offensive coaches including Jimbo Fisher, Josh Henson and Jim Turner.”

Grimes joins KU after spending the 2020 season as the offensive line coach at UNC Charlotte. Before that, he spent three seasons (2017-2019) on the coaching staff at Texas A&M, where he previously played his college career. Grimes served as a senior offensive analyst and graduate assistant working with the offensive line for the Aggies.

He also made stops in his coaching career with the University of Arkansas at Monticello in 2011, Lubbock Estacado High School in 2012, East Texas Baptist University from 2013-2015 and Minnesota in 2016.

“Lee is a relationship builder, and is the type of leader we want in our program,” Miles said. “I am eager to get to work with him.”

The Jayhawks finished the 2020 season 0-9 overall and 0-8 in the Big 12.

