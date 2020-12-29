Advertisement

KHP makes most Christmas weekend DUI arrests in three years

(WKYT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made its most Christmas weekend DUI arrests since 2018.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it has released its Christmas Weekend Holiday Activity Report for 2020 showing how many DUI related arrests and accidents were worked over the holiday weekend. It said the reporting period for the 2020 Christmas weekend ran from Thursday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. to Sunday, Dec. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

According to the report, KHP worked one non-DUI related fatal crash and had two non-DUI related fatalities.

The report also shows that KHP made 18 DUI arrests, which is the most it has made over the Christmas reporting period since 2018. It shows in 2019 there were 6 DUI arrests and in 2018 there were 10.

According to the report, there were 590 speed citations given and 613 speed warnings. It also shows there were 48 adult seatbelt citations given and five adult seatbelt warnings.

The report shows that KHP helped in 620 motorist assists over the reporting period.

