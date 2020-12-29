KDOT names new Director of Communications

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has named a new Director of Communications.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says Steve Hale has been named as its new Director of Communications. It said Hale is excited to be involved in the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program.

“KDOT is a well-respected agency in our state,” Hale said. “Kansans understand the importance of safe and reliable transportation infrastructure, whether it involves roads, rail, aviation or technology. The IKE program is an example of KDOT’s commitment to the well-being of Kansas both now and into the future.”

According to KDOT, Hale grew up in Cheyenne County and graduated from Kansas State University with a journalism degree. It said for two decades Hale worked as a reporter, editor and publisher for newspapers in McPherson, Cimarron, Arkansas City, Gardner, Overland Park and Nevada, Mo. It said Hale then switched to the marketing and public relations fields. It said for the past 18 months, hale served as a Senior Partnership Specialist with the 2020 Census in Kansas.

KDOT said during Hale’s time at the Census Bureau, he traveled throughout Kansas, talking to residents about the importance of the census and its impact on communities. Hale said working at KDOT will be similar as it also embodies public service.

“Everyone on the KDOT team is working for the betterment of Kansas,” Hale said.

According to KDOT, while traveling, Hale appreciated being able to tour many scenic highways throughout Kansas. It said one, in particular, caught his eye, K-14 between I-70 and Beloit.

“It’s arguably the most scenic two-lane highway in Kansas. It’s beautiful,” said Hale.

KDOT said Hale and his wife, Sheryl, live in Gardner. It said Hale and his wife have two grown sons and two grandsons.

