KDOL says new jobless payments may take up to 2 weeks

Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Monday night the U.S. House has voted yes on hiking the federal government’s direct stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000. That hike now moves over to the Senate. That follows President Trump’s signing of the new stimulus bill -- the Kansas Department of Labor says the new jobless payments may take up to two weeks to hit your account.

The agency says in a Facebook post -- they must wait for guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor in order to issue the payments. That’s what’ll cause the delay. The post said they would provide up0dates via social media over the next 2 weeks.

