Kansas hires firm to conduct statewide housing assessment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will undergo an assessment to determine housing needs across the state. It will be the first statewide housing assessment in 27 years.

“A shortage of quality, affordable housing is one of our state’s biggest barriers to growth and development, particularly in our rural communities,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “This statewide housing assessment will provide us with a starting point on how we can positively affect communities’ abilities to grow and provide the quality of life that every Kansan deserves regardless of their zip code.”

“As I have discussed with Kansans across the state, housing is a barrier for communities to recruiting and retaining skilled workers,” Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers said. “This statewide assessment will allow us to determine what our current housing needs are and how best to address them.”

Gov. Kelly announced that RDG Planning & Design, an Omaha based consulting agency, will conduct an examination throughout 2021 to determine the need for housing, find available opportunities, and develop strategies moving forward. A final report is expected to be delivered next December.

“RDG has had the pleasure to work in every corner of Kansas, from the state’s largest cities to its smallest communities,” RDG Principal Amy Haase, said. “We have developed a deep understanding of the wide breadth of housing opportunities and challenges facing Kansans, and we are proud that communities continue to seek us out both for the expertise we provide and the passion we bring for creating great places.”

RDG previous experience includes working on housing initiatives with leaders in Dodge City, Salina, and Johnson Co.

“Dodge City has put a major focus on addressing our housing shortage to provide essential homes for our workforce,” Joann Knight, Executive Director of the Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation, said. “RDG plays a vital role in our success, and their attention to detail makes understanding housing needs much easier.”

