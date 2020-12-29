Advertisement

Jackson, Brown counties end mask mandates

(AP Photos)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson and Brown counties have both voted to end their mask mandates.

The Jackson County Health Department says in a Facebook post that on Tuesday, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted to end its mask mandate, six-foot distancing in restaurants and limits on gatherings. It said it is still encouraging residents to continue to wear masks, social distance and remain home if they are ill.

Below are the updated statistics. We currently have 68 active positive cases and one new hospitalization to report. As...

Posted by Jackson County Health Department on Monday, December 28, 2020

According to MSC, Brown County also rescinded its mask mandate on Monday, Dec. 28. It said the commission voted to rescind the order despite a recommendation from Brown County Health Officer Robin Downward and CEO of Hiawatha Community Hospital John Broberg to extend the order until Jan. 18. It said the commission also voted to end orders limiting gatherings and reopen courthouses.

