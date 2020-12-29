Gov. Kelly to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will get her COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
Governor Laura Kelly says she will receive her COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m.
According to Gov. Kelly, she will host her weekly COVID-19 update at 4 p.m., before receiving her vaccine.
If you cannot view our video player, watch along here or on our Facebook Live.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.