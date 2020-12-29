Gov. Kelly issues Executive Order waiving waiting week for unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has issued an executive order which waives the waiting week period for unemployment benefits.

Governor Laura Kelly says she signed Executive Order #20-71 which provides temporary relief from the waiting week requirements for Kansans applying for unemployment benefits.

“Kansans who have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 cannot afford to wait a week to receive the unemployment benefits they need to make rent payments or feed their families,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This executive order will be crucial in our state’s ongoing response to the pandemic and to ensuring unemployed Kansans can access their benefits as soon as possible.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the “waiting week” is a required non-payable week that usually needs to be served on new benefit years. She said E.O. #20-71 temporarily waives the waiting week requirement for all claimants. She said for states that have temporarily waived the waiting week requirement, Congress will federally fund half of the first week of compensable regular unemployment until March 14, 2021.

Gov. Kelly said the Order is currently in effect and will remain in force until rescinded or until the statewide State of Disaster emergency expires, whichever comes first.



