Advertisement

Famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

France’s Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98.
France’s Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — France’s Academy of Fine Arts says Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose Space Age style was among the iconic looks of 20th-century fashion, has died at 98.

A licensing maverick, Cardin’s name embossed myriad products from wristwatches to bedsheets, making his label among the world’s most famous. In the brand’s heyday in the 1970s and ’80s, his products were sold at some 100,000 outlets worldwide, though that number dwindled dramatically in later decades.

A savvy businessman, Cardin used his fabulous wealth to snap up top-notch properties in Paris, including the Belle Epoque restaurant Maxim’s. He was inducted into the Fine Arts Academy in 1992.

The academy announced his death in a tweet Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Like many nonprofits, the post, which has been open since January 1920, is struggling this year...
Oldest VFW post in Kansas at risk of shutting down
A 21-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital with what authorities...
Woman, child taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka
Milford woman trapped in car up to 8 hours after crash
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Jason Hokanson, Christopher Clark, Andrea Green and Brooks Vonthaer (pictured left to right)...
Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase in Shawnee Co. on Christmas

Latest News

Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive
Steve Schmoldt said he used to talk over the fence to his neighbor, Anthony Werner, who is...
Neighbor of Nashville bomber expresses shock
The Topeka Police Department has announced the city is now under the walk-in accident reporting...
Topeka enters walk-in accident reporting phase
13 News This Morning At 6AM