Emporia State men’s game Wednesday against UCO postponed
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State men will have to wait a little longer to return to play from the holiday break.
Wednesday’s home game against Central Oklahoma has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Bronchos program. The game will be made up at a later date.
The Hornets will now return to play Saturday, Jan. 2 at home against Newman. The women’s game against the Jets Saturday is still scheduled to be played as well.
The ESU men are currently 4-1 on the season.
