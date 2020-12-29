Emporia State men’s game Wednesday against UCO postponed

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State men will have to wait a little longer to return to play from the holiday break.

Wednesday’s home game against Central Oklahoma has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Bronchos program. The game will be made up at a later date.

The Hornets will now return to play Saturday, Jan. 2 at home against Newman. The women’s game against the Jets Saturday is still scheduled to be played as well.

The ESU men are currently 4-1 on the season.

