Advertisement

Emporia State men’s game Wednesday against UCO postponed

Three upcoming Emporia State women’s basketball games have been postponed due to COVID-19.
Three upcoming Emporia State women’s basketball games have been postponed due to COVID-19.
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State men will have to wait a little longer to return to play from the holiday break.

Wednesday’s home game against Central Oklahoma has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Bronchos program. The game will be made up at a later date.

The Hornets will now return to play Saturday, Jan. 2 at home against Newman. The women’s game against the Jets Saturday is still scheduled to be played as well.

The ESU men are currently 4-1 on the season.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire Crews respond to White Lakes Mall early Tuesday morning.
Early-morning fire ravages White Lakes Mall in south Topeka
Like many nonprofits, the post, which has been open since January 1920, is struggling this year...
Community, business step up to help Kansas’ oldest VFW post stay open
Milford woman trapped in car up to 8 hours after crash
Three individuals -- two adults and a child -- along with a pair of dogs had been reported...
Boy, 2 adults, and dogs rescued from boat on Kansas River
A 21-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital with what authorities...
Woman, child taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka

Latest News

KU football announces new offensive line coach
This is a 2020 photo of Kyle Hinton of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image...
Washburn’s Kyle Hinton joins Vikings active roster
Washburn men’s basketball team climbs to No. 5 in NABC poll
KU’s Christian Braun shoots over West Virginia’s Sean McNeil during the first half of Tuesday...
KU’s Braun named Big 12 Player of the Week