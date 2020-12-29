Douglas Co. finds new venue, returns to jury trials

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After months of delays, Douglas Co. is moving forward with jury trials at a different venue.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Douglas Co. will hold its first trial in months, January 11th at the Flory meeting hall on the Douglas Co. Fairgrounds.

Officials say the space is big enough to allow 14 chairs for the jury box, so they can be safely spaced from one another. The Journal-World also says witnesses will wear plastic face shields instead of masks so jurors can see their faces.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.