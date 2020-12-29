Death at Overbrook City Lake investigated as suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says a person found Monday at Overbrook City Lake died from a gunshot wound that appears to have been self-inflicted.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at 12:10 p.m. Monday that a deceased person was found in a vehicle near the northwest side of the lake. Sheriff’s deputies, Osage County EMS, and Osage County Fire District #4 all responded.

The Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the death.

