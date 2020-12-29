Advertisement

Death at Overbrook City Lake investigated as suicide

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says a person found Monday at Overbrook City Lake died from a gunshot wound that appears to have been self-inflicted.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at 12:10 p.m. Monday that a deceased person was found in a vehicle near the northwest side of the lake. Sheriff’s deputies, Osage County EMS, and Osage County Fire District #4 all responded.

The Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the death.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart sends special cash bonuses to Kansas associates
Jason Hokanson, Christopher Clark, Andrea Green and Brooks Vonthaer (pictured left to right)...
Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase in Shawnee Co. on Christmas
A 21-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital with what authorities...
Woman, child taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka
Like many nonprofits, the post, which has been open since January 1920, is struggling this year...
Oldest VFW post in Kansas at risk of shutting down
Kansas Supreme Court upholds lifetime prison sentence

Latest News

Valley Falls man injured in ATV accident
Stock graphic
Topeka man injured in Jackson Co. wreck
Topeka Street Department prepares roads for incoming winter weather
DTI's Vince Frye talks with us about his retirement
More at 4: DTI's Vince Frye on how he got to where he is, and what's next