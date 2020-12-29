Advertisement

Crews responding to report of stranded individuals near Kansas River

Three individuals -- two adults and a child -- along with a pair of dogs had been reported...
Three individuals -- two adults and a child -- along with a pair of dogs had been reported stranded on the north side of the Kansas River on Tuesday morning just northeast of Topeka, authorities said. Crews from the Shawnee Heights fire department were on the scene to assist with rescuing the individuals.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding on a frigid Tuesday morning to a report of three individuals -- two adults and a child -- along with two dogs who had become stranded along the Kansas River northeast of Topeka, authorities said.

The Shawnee Heights fire department responded around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to the area of N.E. Seward Avenue and Goodell Road, where the incident had been reported.

However, the stranded individuals were reported on the north side of the Kansas River, an area that is in Jefferson County.

Initial reports indicated the individuals became stranded when their boat began taking on water.

The individuals apparently made it to the north side of the Kansas River, where they were awaiting help.

The Shawnee Heights fire department had its rescue boat on the scene to help bring the stranded individuals to land on the south side of the river.

No injuries had been reported as of 10:40 a.m.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

