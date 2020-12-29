Advertisement

COVID-19 testing canceled due to inclement weather

(KBTX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Free COVID-19 testing has been canceled in Manhattan due to inclement weather.

The City of Manhattan says that WellHealth will not be offering its free COVID-19 testing at CiCo Park on Tuesday due to expected freezing rain and high winds. It said patients are being notified via email and text message for appointments that were made.

According to Manhattan, cancellations are happening statewide, including Saline, Shawnee and Johnson Counties due to the inclement weather.

Manhattan said free, saliva-based PCR tests will be available through the end of January in Riley Co. It said the free testing will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at CiCo Park, except for Sundays, holidays and during severe weather.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Like many nonprofits, the post, which has been open since January 1920, is struggling this year...
Oldest VFW post in Kansas at risk of shutting down
Milford woman trapped in car up to 8 hours after crash
A 21-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital with what authorities...
Woman, child taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

Three individuals -- two adults and a child -- along with a pair of dogs had been reported...
Crews responding to report of stranded individuals near Kansas River
Perry officials are asking for help identifying this person who they say robbed the town's...
Perry Police asking for help locating robbery suspect
The Topeka Police Department has announced the city is now under the walk-in accident reporting...
TPD returns to normal accident reporting, RCPD remains in EARP
Icy conditions
Wintry mix to rain