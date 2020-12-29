COVID-19 testing canceled due to inclement weather

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Free COVID-19 testing has been canceled in Manhattan due to inclement weather.

The City of Manhattan says that WellHealth will not be offering its free COVID-19 testing at CiCo Park on Tuesday due to expected freezing rain and high winds. It said patients are being notified via email and text message for appointments that were made.

According to Manhattan, cancellations are happening statewide, including Saline, Shawnee and Johnson Counties due to the inclement weather.

Manhattan said free, saliva-based PCR tests will be available through the end of January in Riley Co. It said the free testing will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at CiCo Park, except for Sundays, holidays and during severe weather.

