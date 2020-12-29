Advertisement

City of Topeka closes alley due to “void” underneath

(Gray Media)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has had to close an alley due to a void underneath the alleyway.

The City of Topeka says it has had an emergency closure of the alley south of 12th St. and east of Boswell, between Boswell and College. It said the emergency closure was made due to a void under the alley.

According to the City, it is closing the alley on Tuesday to assess the situation. It said the alley may be closed for several weeks.

The City said the void is at the very north end of the alleyway, so access should be available from Huntoon, but will not be allowed from 12th St.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire Crews respond to White Lakes Mall early Tuesday morning.
Early-morning fire on Tuesday ravages White Lakes Mall in south Topeka
Like many nonprofits, the post, which has been open since January 1920, is struggling this year...
Oldest VFW post in Kansas at risk of shutting down
Milford woman trapped in car up to 8 hours after crash
A 21-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital with what authorities...
Woman, child taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart

Latest News

United Way of the Plains in Wichita, Kansas
$278,000 raised for United Way by Kansas Gas Service
State Finance Council to meet Wednesday via Zoom
3rd St. closes due to water main break
Mix to rain this afternoon
Wintry mix to rain
(Source: Ascension Via Christi)
Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan scores “B” in national safety survey