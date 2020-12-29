City of Topeka closes alley due to “void” underneath

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has had to close an alley due to a void underneath the alleyway.

The City of Topeka says it has had an emergency closure of the alley south of 12th St. and east of Boswell, between Boswell and College. It said the emergency closure was made due to a void under the alley.

According to the City, it is closing the alley on Tuesday to assess the situation. It said the alley may be closed for several weeks.

The City said the void is at the very north end of the alleyway, so access should be available from Huntoon, but will not be allowed from 12th St.

