Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan scores “B” in national safety survey

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has improved its quality and safety scores.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says all five of its Kansas acute-care hospitals improved scores and received a “B” in the newly released Leapfrog national safety survey.

According to the hospital, in part, this is due to the hospitals submitted data for the voluntary portion of the survey for the first time in almost five years. It said around half of the overall score is based on the voluntarily submitted information, while the rest is gotten from publicly available data. It said the improvement also reflects its ongoing improvement initiatives in patient safety and associate engagement.

“This largely stems from data submitted in April, so it speaks volumes about our team’s high level of commitment to patient safety and associate engagement no matter what other types of challenges we may be facing,” said Carla Yost, chief nursing officer for Ascension Via Christi, which encompasses all Ascension Via Christi hospitals in Kansas.

Ascension Via Christi said it continues to enhance its culture of safety through the following initiatives:

Antibiotic stewardship to ensure that antibiotics are prescribed only when necessary and at the right dosage, time and correct duration.

A bar-code scanning process that matches the prescribed medication to the patient identification band.

Computerized physician order entry prompts that warn physicians of a potential medication error or interaction that could result in a serious safety issue.

Efforts made by our local (Manhattan) medical staff to ensure timely documentation, adherence to national guidelines for care, and attention to appropriate utilization of healthcare resources.

“We are incredibly proud of our associates and medical staff for helping us reach this score,” said Jennifer Goehring, Vice President of Nursing, Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan. “We will use this score and the findings of the survey - along with feedback from other quality surveys and database registries - to continue making improvements to our patient safety and associate engagement strategies.”

“We are committed to providing exceptional, safe care to all of our patients and the positive feedback and improved score shows just that,” Goehring continued.

According to the hospital, all Ascension Via Christi hospitals also participate in a Culture of Safety Survey that shows how well associates work together to prevent errors.

“Given the positive feedback we received through that voluntary, anonymous survey, our across-the-board improvement in our Leapfrog scores comes as no surprise,” said Yost.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.