MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Aggieville Apple Drop has been canceled to ring in 2021.

Aggieville says it has canceled its Apple Drop, its New Year’s Eve celebration that would have ushered in 2021. It declined to answer whether the event was canceled due to COVID-19 or if there were multiple factors in the decision.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.