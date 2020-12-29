3rd St. closes due to water main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has forced water crews to close 3rd St. in Topeka.

The City of Topeka says 3rd St. has been closed after a water main break occurred near the intersection of 3rd and Fillmore, in the west leg.

According to the City, water crews currently have 3rd St. closed, but anticipate opening it before the end of Tuesday, after repairs to the waterline are complete.

The City said there is damage to the roadway, so drivers should expect to see a work zone there for the next few weeks.

