Advertisement

$278,000 raised for United Way by Kansas Gas Service

United Way of the Plains in Wichita, Kansas
United Way of the Plains in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service has raised $278,000 for the United Way.

Kansas Gas Service says its employees and retirees have pledged over $139,200 to the United Way. It said with the ONE Gas Foundation matching every dollar, over $278,400 will support organizations across the state that address the local needs of the communities it serves.

“In a year that has been full of challenges for so many residents, I’m proud that our employees continued with their longstanding commitment to charitable giving,” said Sean Postlethwait, vice president of operations for Kansas Gas Service. “We believe that serving our customers goes beyond providing natural gas service – it’s also about helping create a better tomorrow for our communities.”

According to KGS, its 2020 campaign featured virtual meetings with company ambassadors and local United Way Speakers, biweekly newsletters and contests.

“Like most companies, we had to navigate through the challenges of fundraising during a pandemic,” said Lindsay Freeman, regional community relations manager for Kansas Gas Service. “Our employees responded by surpassing our goals and once again demonstrating how committed they are to help those in need.”

KGS said its campaign supports over 30 United Way chapters.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire Crews respond to White Lakes Mall early Tuesday morning.
Early-morning fire on Tuesday ravages White Lakes Mall in south Topeka
Like many nonprofits, the post, which has been open since January 1920, is struggling this year...
Oldest VFW post in Kansas at risk of shutting down
Milford woman trapped in car up to 8 hours after crash
A 21-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital with what authorities...
Woman, child taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart

Latest News

State Finance Council to meet Wednesday via Zoom
3rd St. closes due to water main break
Mix to rain this afternoon
Wintry mix to rain
(Source: Ascension Via Christi)
Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan scores “B” in national safety survey