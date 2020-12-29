$278,000 raised for United Way by Kansas Gas Service

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service has raised $278,000 for the United Way.

Kansas Gas Service says its employees and retirees have pledged over $139,200 to the United Way. It said with the ONE Gas Foundation matching every dollar, over $278,400 will support organizations across the state that address the local needs of the communities it serves.

“In a year that has been full of challenges for so many residents, I’m proud that our employees continued with their longstanding commitment to charitable giving,” said Sean Postlethwait, vice president of operations for Kansas Gas Service. “We believe that serving our customers goes beyond providing natural gas service – it’s also about helping create a better tomorrow for our communities.”

According to KGS, its 2020 campaign featured virtual meetings with company ambassadors and local United Way Speakers, biweekly newsletters and contests.

“Like most companies, we had to navigate through the challenges of fundraising during a pandemic,” said Lindsay Freeman, regional community relations manager for Kansas Gas Service. “Our employees responded by surpassing our goals and once again demonstrating how committed they are to help those in need.”

KGS said its campaign supports over 30 United Way chapters.

